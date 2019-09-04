East Greenwich restaurant debuts ‘doggie menu’ for man’s best friend

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Eat. Drink. Woof!

That’s how BLU on the Water in East Greenwich is advertising the restaurant’s new “doggie menu” for those who want to dine with man’s best friend.

The menu – while short – does not disappoint.

Dog owners have the option of ordering their pet Fiji water instead of tap water, a drink that’s properly named “Too Precious for Tap.” (Though the restaurant says tap water is available upon request.)

Just when you thought we couldn’t get any more dog friendly… Now introducing our new doggie menu! Eat. Drink. WOOF! Posted by BLU On The Water on Sunday, August 25, 2019

The restaurant pulls out all the stops with food options ranging from chicken breast and a 1/2-pound burger to an 8-ounce filet mignon. All options include wild rice and are grilled and sliced.

The restaurant also hosts an event each Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to close where a portion of the proceeds from each Tito’s cocktail ordered is donated to the East Greenwich Animal Protection League.