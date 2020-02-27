Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impacts of Opioids

Dunkin’ now selling sleeves of bacon

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Have you ever wanted to munch on some bacon while on the go?

Dunkin’ is now making that possible by offering a sizzling new snack: Snackin’ Bacon.

The Snackin’ Bacon includes eight and a half pieces of bacon with a sweet black pepper seasoning.

The bacon is presented inside a small paper sleeve similar to the ones Dunkin’s hash browns are served in, making it easy to eat on the go.

In addition to the Snackin’ Bacon, Dunkin’ is also adding Matcha lattes, served hot, iced or frozen, and breakfast bowls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com