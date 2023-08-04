PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two fuzzy yellow ducklings found themselves in quite the predicament Thursday at the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The zoo’s operations and veterinary staff immediately sprang into action after a guest reported seeing the ducklings at the bottom of a storm drain near the Textron Elephant and Giraffe Pavilion.

The staff worked quickly and scooped the wood ducklings out of the storm drain using a net, but by the time the babies were brought to safety, the mother duck was nowhere to be found.

“The mother duck had already taken her brood to safety and staff could no longer locate her,” the zoo wrote in a social media post.

The zoo’s veterinary staff conducted a quick wellness check on the ducklings before sending them to a private wildlife rehabilitator.

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)

(Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo)