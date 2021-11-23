Dream job alert: Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days

A scene from “Polar Express,” in which actor Tom Hanks performs all three characters. Hanks used experimental technology to morph into a little boy, a train conductor, a hobo and Santa Claus for the new computer animated Christmas adventure. (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those who already have their stockings hung, Christmas cookies decorated and house lit to the max are invited to apply for what could be a holiday lover’s dream job: helping one company determine the best Christmas movie ever.

Reviews.org is looking for one cheery person to watch any 25 Christmas movies in a 25-day time frame, offering feedback on each.

As compensation, the viewer is set to receive $2,500 and free year-long subscriptions to the following streaming services:

Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime Video

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

All those interested in the Chief Holiday Cheermeister job must be 18 or older. Applications are due Dec. 3 by 7 p.m. EST, with the decision being announced on Dec. 10. Five other applicants will win prizes as well, the company said.