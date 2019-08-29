Dragon sculpture returns to roof of Providence Children’s Museum

Breaking News
(Courtesy of the Providence Children’s Museum)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The iconic green dragon that sits atop the Providence Children’s Museum is back in its proper place.

(Courtesy of the Providence Children’s Museum)

The dragon, named “Nori,” was removed from the roof of the Providence Children’s Museum in April to undergo repairs.

Nori was restored and hoisted back onto the roof earlier this week.

The dragon was originally created by Symmetry Products for an exhibit on Chinese art at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, according to the museum.

In 1997, Symmetry’s Creative Director and member of the museum’s Board of Overseers Julie Lancia donated Nori’s head to the museum. Lancia went on to create Nori’s tail in 1999.

Nori was named by an 11-year-old Newport boy who participated in a contest sponsored by the museum. The word refers to an edible seaweed often used in sushi.

To celebrate Nori’s return, the museum is hosting a “welcome home party” Friday from 5-8 p.m. Admission for the event is free and will include a parade, special dance performances and dragon-themed activities.

