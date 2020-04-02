Closings & Delays
Dr. Fauci’s face will soon be on a bobblehead

by: CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press

Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The United States’ top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead.

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he discusses the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar says Fauci was picked because many people see the plain-speaking expert on the coronavirus as a hero right now.

Sklar said the Milwaukee museum will donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that’s sold to the American Hospital Association.

The funds will go toward getting masks and other protective equipment for health care workers.

