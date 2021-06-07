Donkey on the run in Johnston months after wayward steer was captured

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI/AP) ─ The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

Razza said the donkey is a female that was last seen in Scituate on Trim Town Road around 8 a.m. Monday.

He believes the donkey was being off-loaded at a residence in Scituate, near the Johnston town line, adding she “seems to be headed away.”

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio Monday morning, adding that he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.

A 1,500-pound steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys also intimidated drivers in town.