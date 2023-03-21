BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A pod of dolphins were seen feeding in Mount Hope Bay Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM shared a video of the dolphins in a social media post. The dolphins were spotted just north of the Mount Hope Bridge by staff from the DEM’s Office of Water Resources.

The staff were out on Mount Hope Bay conducting routine shellfish water quality monitoring.

The dolphins appeared to be following a large school of baitfish, according to the DEM.

The DEM took the opportunity to remind boaters to use caution when coming into contact with marine life.

“Slowing down and giving marine wildlife space helps reduce the chance of collisions,” the DEM said.