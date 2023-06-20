TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another wolf-dog has been found in Rhode Island.

Howl, a 6-year-old male, was among 34 dogs removed from a Tiverton home last month, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

Due to Howl’s appearance and behavior, the RISPCA decided to have him tested. The test showed he is 18.4% gray wolf, 53.8% Siberian husky, 15.6% Alaskan Malamute and 12.2% German shepherd.

Wolf-dog hybrids are illegal to privately own in Rhode Island. There are a handful of states where they are legal to own, including Vermont and New Jersey.

Howl is one of several wolf-dogs that have been spotted in Rhode Island this year.

The Potter League for Animals began looking for a home for one named Zeus in January after he was surrendered by his owner. He was eventually adopted by a man in Vermont.

In April, two wolf-dog sisters, who were initially mistaken for coyotes in Warwick, were brought to a sanctuary in Ohio called the Red Riding Hood Rescue Project.

The RISPCA said it’s contacted several wolf-dog sanctuaries about Howl.