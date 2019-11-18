Dog found inside taped box near dump in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A dog found inside a taped closed box near a trash compactor in Chesapeake is reportedly doing fine, police say.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to Holly Point Apartments and spoke to the maintenance worker who found the dog on Saturday, November 9.

Reports say the dog was found inside a cardboard box with a towel, near the maintenance office of the apartment complex. The box was taped closed to prevent it from getting out.

Animal Control officials advised the maintenance worker, who showed interest in possibly giving the dog a home, to report the incident so the dog can be scanned for any microchipping.

Police say the person responsible for the incident might have done so to cause harm to the dog’s owner.

At the moment, an animal cruelty report has not been filed.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay updated on WAVY.com.