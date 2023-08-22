BOSTON (WPRI) — My dog ate my passport?

A couple from Boston is getting married in Italy at the end of the month but their 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever chewed up the groom’s passport last week.

The dog, Chickie, destroyed the passport while the couple was getting their marriage license.

Donato Frattaroli and his fiancée Magda Mazri called on members of Congress to help them get a new passport before their flight on Friday.

Luckily, Sen. Ed Marky’s office was able to get Frattaroli an appointment with the passport office and will have his new travel documents on Wednesday.