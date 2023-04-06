PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new attraction at the Roger Williams Park Zoo got off to a roaring start on Thursday.

The zoo celebrated the opening of “Dinosaurs Among Us” with a dino egg hunt.

The attraction features more than 60 animatronic dinosaurs, as well as rides, fossil digging stations, and meet-and-greets with baby dinos.

The walkthrough experience will be open through Aug. 13. Sensory-friendly days will be offered on the following dates: April 29, May 20, June 17, and July 8.

Admission to the exhibit is $7 for members, $9 for non-members 2 and older, and free for toddlers 1 and under.