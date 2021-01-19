Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team’s top fan inspires players

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Jason Lesage is a very popular guy around the New England Sports Village.

“He likes coming to the games all the time and he likes always seeing everyone here,” said Brenden Santos, Lesage’s cousin.

Lesage, who has down syndrome, is Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk’s biggest fan. He’s been attending their games since 2017, but his dedication to his younger cousin started way before that.

“Ever since I was little, when I first started playing hockey or baseball or football, he’s always been at the games,” Santos said.

Lesage earned his own jacket last year after head coach Tom Fectau noticed his commitment to the team.

“He inspires our players just by showing up and being face to face is an inspiration I think to every single player,” Fectau said.

Due to COVID-19, that inspiration was in jeopardy, with only parents allowed in the stands during games.

But the team made the proper requests to make sure Lesage was back in his rightful spot. Along with attending games, Lesage has a busy schedule. He is part of Special Olympics and loves bowling and doing karate, which he as a blue belt in.

Still, he make sure to always give his pep talks before Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk games. So while the bleachers are bare this season, Lesage is always welcome in the rink.

“He’s a big influence to me because he gives me inspiration to keep working out there,” Santos said.

