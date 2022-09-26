PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders were treated to a dazzling array of lights Monday night following weekend launch of SpaceX’s latest batch of Starlink satellites.

Starlink satellites streaking across the night sky (Courtesy: Elizabeth Savage)

Starlink launched more than 50 satellites into orbit Saturday night. The satellites provide broadband coverage for high-speed internet access, specifically in rural and remote areas, across the globe.

The flickering lights, also called “satellite trains,” can be spotted up to two days after the initial launch.

12 News received reports of the streak of flickering lights from Rhode Islanders in communities across the state, including Middletown, North Kingstown, Pawtucket, Warwick and West Warwick.

One viewer, who said he was outside feeding his livestock in Little Compton when he spotted the lights, said it looked like Santa’s sleigh darting across the night sky.

The Starlink satellites coincide with the Space X rocket launch, which could be seen shooting into the atmosphere from Cape Canaveral and returning to Earth less than 10 minutes later.

Rhode Islanders reported seeing a beam of light streak across the sky soon after the initial launch.

T.J. Del Santo contributed to this report.