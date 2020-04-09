Determined to get married, New Bedford couple weds with Zoom audience

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ It wasn’t a typical wedding, but it was still just as special to Tiffany Therrien and Tim Dury.

The New Bedford couple had grown attached to their wedding date, April 4, 2020, and did not let the coronavirus pandemic stand in the way of having their ceremony.

Therrien and Dury met online in 2016 and bonded over their love of running. In September 2019, Dury popped the question during a trip to Aruba – Therrien said yes.

When it came to their big day, the couple knew what they wanted.

“Small, intimate,” Dury said. “Our best friends, our family – everybody we love.”

Then, the coronavirus pandemic upended their plans. But Therrien, a labor and delivery nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, was determined to get married, even if their small wedding turned out to be smaller than originally planned.

“I think my original intent was just to have our parents be there and that’s it,” Therrien said. “Then some health complications made that harder for his [Tim’s] mom.”

The couple was forced to improvise and decided to utilize Zoom so Dury’s mom could be there in some capacity.

“Once other people heard we were using Zoom, they wanted to be part of it, too,” Therrien said. “So it sort of grew into this thing that turned into something better than we could have imagined.”

The couple wed last Saturday on Dury’s parents’ front lawn in New Bedford. Despite some technical difficulties, the couple said their vows in front of a lawn full of socially-distanced family and friends.

“I didn’t set it [the Zoom call] to mute, so everyone was talking, laughing, and breathing,” Therrien said.

Even though it wasn’t ideal, the couple is now married – and they say that’s all that matters.

“You know, we still have to live our life and we still love each other unconditionally. It’s another chapter in our life we wanted to start and we weren’t willing to wait for it,” Dury said.

Everyone who watched the ceremony via Zoom will hopefully get to see it happen in-person in August when the couple plans to hold an official ceremony and reception.

