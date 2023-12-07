CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hot chocolate and … frozen lemonade?

When you think of Del’s Lemonade, you don’t typically think of the warm chocolate-flavored drink that rises in popularity throughout the colder months.

Instead, you might imagine yourself sipping the Rhode Island staple (without a straw, of course) while walking along the beach during the dog days of summer.

But Del’s, known solely for its lemonade, recently decided to venture into a new frozen beverage frontier.

Del’s announced on social media Thursday that it is now selling a frozen hot chocolate mix at its gift shop on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston.

Though it is advertised as a new Del’s flavor, 12 News has learned that it does not contain lemonade and is strictly a frozen hot chocolate mix.

The frozen hot chocolate mix is only available at the Del’s Lemonade gift shop, since most locations across the state are closed for the season.

The gift shop is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.