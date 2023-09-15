PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Del’s Lemonade has added a brand new fall flavor to its lineup.

In a social media post Friday, Del’s announced that Apple Cider-flavored frozen lemonade is now available at select locations.

Del’s didn’t specify which locations would be offering the new fall flavor.

It’s also unclear how long the flavor will be available, since most Del’s Lemonade locations close for the season by October.

Del’s has a variety of flavors other than the classic lemon, including watermelon, cherry, blueberry, peach mango, blood orange and grapefruit.