PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Del’s Lemonade is whipping up another batch of its new fall flavor after selling out statewide.

The new Apple Cider-flavored frozen lemonade was first introduced earlier this month.

In a social media post Sunday night, Del’s acknowledged that the new flavor has been so popular that most locations have run out.

“We are so excited about the response to our new Fall Flavor,” Del’s wrote in the post. “We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused if you went out to try our new flavor and were not able to.”

Del’s is planning on making more of the Apple Cider lemonade mix Monday, and said the following locations would be restocked as soon as possible:

Oaklawn Avenue

Richmond

Wakefield

North Kingstown

Westerly

Cumberland

Warren

Swansea

East Providence

Post Road Warwick

Warwick Avenue

Johnston

Coventry

West Warwick

It’s unclear how long the flavor will be available, since most Del’s Lemonade locations close for the season by October.

Del’s has a variety of flavors other than the classic lemon, including watermelon, cherry, blueberry, peach mango, blood orange and grapefruit.