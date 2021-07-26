Decades-old Olneyville New York System sign to be replaced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of Olneyville New York System took down the restaurant’s iconic sign last week in hopes of having it refurbished, but much like a hot wiener topped with ketchup, those plans must now be scrapped.

Owner Greg Stevens tells 12 News the internal structure of the decades-old sign has deteriorated beyond repair, so much so that it would be impossible to hang it back up in its current state.

It appears our sign has deteriorated to the point where it can't be saved and we may have to fabricate a new one…stay tuned… #olneyville #providence #RhodeIsland #neon pic.twitter.com/zS4IdCC4cT — Olneyville NY System (@OlneyvilleNYSys) July 23, 2021

Stevens has asked Providence Painted Signs to help fabricate a new one, which he plans to keep as close to the original design as possible.

The fabrication process should anywhere between four to six weeks to complete, according to Stevens.

Confirmed… our sign can't be refurbished, so a new one has to be fabricated. Work on that starts hopefully soon, but the process of creating the new #neon has begun. #olneyville #providence #RhodeIsland pic.twitter.com/mVK2t6fnZC — Olneyville NY System (@OlneyvilleNYSys) July 26, 2021

Stevens said he’s not sure what he’s going to do with the original sign, but all options remain on the table.