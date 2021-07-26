Decades-old Olneyville New York System sign to be replaced

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Greg Stevens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of Olneyville New York System took down the restaurant’s iconic sign last week in hopes of having it refurbished, but much like a hot wiener topped with ketchup, those plans must now be scrapped.

Owner Greg Stevens tells 12 News the internal structure of the decades-old sign has deteriorated beyond repair, so much so that it would be impossible to hang it back up in its current state.

Stevens has asked Providence Painted Signs to help fabricate a new one, which he plans to keep as close to the original design as possible.

The fabrication process should anywhere between four to six weeks to complete, according to Stevens.

Stevens said he’s not sure what he’s going to do with the original sign, but all options remain on the table.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community