PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s 195 District Park will become the temporary home of a so-called “modern ice palace” later this month.

The light festival, called Lumina, will kick off in the capital city on Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 20, according to the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lumina will feature an interactive Prismatica public art installation, which consists of 25 pivoting prisms. The prisms, courtesy of Quartier des Spectacles International, stand 6 feet tall and radiate a rainbow of colors.

The light festival will also offer various weekend activities throughout the month, including a parade, tours, performances, food trucks and even a sauna on wheels.

NEW YORK, USA – JANUARY 14: Giant glowing prisms that called ‘Prismatica’ are installed in the Garment District in New York City, United States on January 14, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/01/26: View of colorful kaleidoscope installation Prismatica by RAW Design and ATOMICS3 on Broadway in Fashion District of New York City. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2021/01/26: View of colorful kaleidoscope installation Prismatica by RAW Design and ATOMICS3 on Broadway in Fashion District of New York City. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

