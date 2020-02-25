David Ortiz estate sale includes memorabilia, household items

Courtesy Exceptional Estate Sales

WESTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Red Sox fans have a chance to score some David Ortiz souvenirs this weekend — including his dishes, dining room table and doormats.

The 10-time MLB All-Star is holding an estate sale at his home in Weston on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address will be posted at 7 a.m. Friday and numbers for order of entry will be given out starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees must be there in person to receive a number.

Hundreds of household items will be up for sale including furniture, decor, gym equipment and clothing, as well as a variety of Red Sox and other sports memorabilia.

Full list of items for sale »

No word on whether Ortiz will be in attendance.

Visit Exceptional Estate Sales’ website for updates leading up to the event.

Below are photos of some of the items that will be available:

