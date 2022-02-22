DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Some of the most valuable lessons in life are learned outside the classroom, but for two brothers from Dartmouth, those lessons were learned in nature.

“We hiked the entire length from Georgia to Maine in five months and one week,” Andrew Magalhaes said.

The entire 2,193 miles.

Andrew, 18, and his brother Max Magalhaes, 21, hiked the entire length of the Appalachian Trail last year with just their backpacks on their backs, a pair of crocs, and hiking sneakers.

“Only about 25% of people finish it,” Andrew said.

Max had just graduated college when they went out into the wilderness to accomplish the hike.

“The only thing you really have on your mind is food and how many miles I have to walk today. So a lot of people do it in an in-between phase of their life,” Max recalled. “We started June 17, and I had to take my nursing exam right after I graduated, so I took that June 10.”

Andrew had just graduated Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth, but the trail always called to him for most of the four years he was there.

“We’re both Eagle Scouts, and we had been camping and hiking all of our lives,” Andrew explained.

The brothers took a train from Providence to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and then walked back. They say it wasn’t just the destination, but the journey.

Along their hike, they said they encountered bears, had to figure out where to find food, braved a hurricane, and updated those at home on social media every stop of the way.

“Hi, folks Max here at the top of Mount Washington. Home of the worst weather on the entire planet,” one of the videos said.

From Maine, they took a train back down and got off to hike the lower half of the trail since Harpers Ferry is only the center point.

“There’s this thing called ‘trail magic’ on the trail where trail angels, which are people that are dedicated to the hiking community, will go out of their way to give these smelly hikers food or just bottles of water.”

The Magalhaes brothers were on a mission, dedicating each mile to Missions for Humanity, a local missionary organization helping villages in Honduras and Tanzania. It was founded by Andrew’s teacher, Ms. Kathy Crosson.

“There were a lot of the penny for a mile, so $21.90, because they were all their friends, which I thought this is awesome, so you’re getting all these young people involved,” Crosson said.

“It really helped me relate to some people who have nothing because we really had nothing,” Max said.

They ended up raising over $10,000, which, according to Crosson, could help a whole village transform their lives.