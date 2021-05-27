Daddy’s co-pilot: RI Air National Guard honors newborn baby with Black Hawk flyover

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A newborn baby was honored Thursday in a way only the Air National Guard could provide.

Matt Chasin is a Black Hawk helicopter pilot and platoon leader in the Rhode Island Air National Guard. They were in the middle of two weeks of training out of Quonset when his wife Victoria went into labor.

“I was supposed to be flying, but I had to pass it along,” he recalled.

The training still had to continue, just with a different pilot in the cockpit, and when you have a team as tight-knit as Chasin’s, they made sure to honor his newborn with a flyover.

Benjamin Matthew Chasin’s birth came at the perfect time.

“They asked me last night that they are going to do it, and I let them know because it’s noisy,” Matt explained.

The staff at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River jumped into action to make it happen.

“They made everything work so smoothly for us, which was so nice,” Matt added. “I didn’t think that we were going to be able to bring him outside with us, but they made it happen. This is his first time outside.”

Baby Benjamin even dressed for the occasion; under his helicopter swaddle was a onesie that read “Daddy’s Co-Pilot.”

Matt said Benjamin was born on May 25, the same day as the creator of the helicopter.