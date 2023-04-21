FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crumbl Cookies is opening yet another new shop in Southern New England, this time at Patriot Place.

The Foxboro bakery will celebrate its grand opening next Friday.

“There has been so much buzz in the community about this opening,” Patriot Place General Manager Brian Earley said. “We can’t wait to enjoy these tasty treats with our guests.”

The Foxboro bakery will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The shop plans to begin offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping on May 3. Until then, the cookies can only be bought in person.

Crumbl has more than 600 bakeries nationwide, according to its website. The Utah-based chain is known for its weekly rotating menu of cookies, though its chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies are the only two consistent flavors.

The Foxboro shop is the latest Crumbl set to open in Southern New England. Crumbl opened its first bakery in Rhode Island back in February, and is expected to open its second shop later this year.

12 News has also learned another Crumbl is slated to open Dartmouth Town Centre this spring.