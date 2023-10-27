PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Street Armory might soon hit the silver screen, according to R.I. Film and Television Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg.

Feinberg confirmed he plans on going before the State Properties Committee next week to ask if the building can be used to film the upcoming movie “Ella McKay.” He stopped short of confirming the cast, but noted that “big names” will be visiting the Ocean State throughout production.

The entire movie, which Feinberg described as a romantic drama, will be filmed in Rhode Island.

Feinberg said the movie is being produced by James Brooks, who’s been nominated for 53 Emmy Awards and has won 21 of them.

Brooks is best known for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Simpsons, Taxi, Broadcast News, As Good as It Gets and Terms of Endearment.

Feinberg said once he found out the Cranston Street Armory would not be used to house the homeless this winter, he decided to jump at the opportunity to see if it could be used to shoot some scenes. He remains hopeful that the historic building on Broadway will make the cut.

If it does, Feinberg said 20th Century Studios will rent the building for $10,000 a month from Dec. 1 through the end of May.

Feinberg said he’s unsure when filming will begin due to the ongoing actors strike. He said if the strike is still on come Dec. 1, the building would be rented for $5,000 a month until filming officially begins.

Locally, Feinberg said the production will hire between 200-250 full-time crew members and extras.

This wouldn’t be the only movie filmed in the Ocean State in recent months. Good Burger 2 wrapped up production over the summer and is set to be released on Paramount+ sometime this fall.