Cranston man runs entire length of RI, raises thousands for Nonviolence Institute

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While many Rhode Islanders were still sleeping, Jon Pincince laced up his running shoes Thursday morning and took to the North-South Trail to begin a day-long journey across the state.

Pincince, a five-time marathon runner and Rhode Island native, celebrated his 43rd birthday by running just shy of 80 miles to raise money for the Nonviolence Institute in Providence.

“They are out in the community, in the neighborhoods, on the street talking with people, working with people and really building a stronger, safer community for everybody,” Pincince told Eyewitness News earlier this week.

Here's Jon with what he is doing today and why. Running 80 miles, the length of Rhode Island, in support of the RI Non-Violence Institute (@NVIinstitute) Please consider a donation! pic.twitter.com/JySpwFzwIc — Jon Pincince (@JonPincince) June 25, 2020

The Nonviolence Institute had to postpone their annual fundraiser, Invest in Peace, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To offset the organization’s losses, Pincince began collecting donations ahead of his run on the North-South Trail.

“To make it about more than just me doing a run raise some money for an organization that could really use it,” Pincince said.

As of Thursday, Pincince has raised approximately $7,000 for the non-profit organization.

Jon has completed 74 miles. Resting in the last pit stop before the finish! #Pincince80MileRun pic.twitter.com/0JgmIFgIME — Jon Pincince (@JonPincince) June 26, 2020

He started his journey at 4:30 a.m. at the Buck Hill Management Area. When he reached mile 74 in Charlestown around 11:30 p.m., he could no longer stand.

To keep him motivated, several people ran with Pincince throughout the day, rotating in and out at the 10 designated check points.

Finished 7 more miles with Marie at 10:50 am (thank you!) and starting another 7 with @EricBen24! 31 miles done! Go Jon Go! #Pincince80MileRun pic.twitter.com/wNLWXp4MRQ — Jon Pincince (@JonPincince) June 25, 2020

Pincince ran nearly three marathons in less than 24 hours.

