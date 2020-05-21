Live Now
Cranston 4th grader makes mask-wearing more comfortable for healthcare workers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Whenever 10-year-old Ryan Golditch used to put a face mask on, it was an unpleasant experience.

“For my masks, the ear elastics were not comfortable,” he explained.

That’s when the Cranston 4th grader decided to try making mask-wearing a little easier for himself. He pulled out his 3-D printer and created his own mask hooks and ear savers.

“It worked well, I thought it was very comfortable, and I thought about the people that are fighting the coronavirus,” Golditch said.

Golditch said for him, wearing a mask was uncomfortable for a short period of time, and he could only imagine what healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic were feeling while wearing masks for hours on end.

So he spent hours of his own time making more mask hooks and ear savers for healthcare workers at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“Each bag takes about an hour and 30 minutes, and I have 8 bags, so the printing took about 12 hours total,” Golditch said. “Since they are fighting the virus on the front line, and we get the luxury of staying home and being safe, I wanted to give back to them.”

Dr. Laura Chapman was one of the many healthcare workers to receive a pair of mask hooks and ear savers from Golditch. She said being on the receiving end of Golditch’s kind gesture was extremely special.

“It is true, these masks get hard to wear day in and day out, my ears do get sore,” Chapman said. “It’s so nice to have Ryan showing up here, and you can tell he’s worked really hard to make these attachments for our masks.”

Providence

