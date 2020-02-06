Coyote, badger caught on camera playing, traveling together

GILROY, Calif. (WPRI) ─ It almost seems like a scene from a Disney movie.

A wildlife camera, set up by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), caught a coyote and a badger traveling down a culvert together in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The coyote can be seen pouncing into the culvert while the badger waddles closely behind.

It isn’t uncommon for coyotes and badgers to hunt together, according to POST, though researchers believe this is the first time the two species were seen using a human-made structure as a means of travel.

The research group set up more than 50 remote-sensor cameras to see if and how wildlife utilizes human-made structures. The hope is to collect data and identify areas where wildlife can safely move across roadways and other areas.