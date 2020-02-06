Live Now
CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Coyote, badger caught on camera playing, traveling together

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GILROY, Calif. (WPRI) ─ It almost seems like a scene from a Disney movie.

A wildlife camera, set up by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), caught a coyote and a badger traveling down a culvert together in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The coyote can be seen pouncing into the culvert while the badger waddles closely behind.

It isn’t uncommon for coyotes and badgers to hunt together, according to POST, though researchers believe this is the first time the two species were seen using a human-made structure as a means of travel.

The research group set up more than 50 remote-sensor cameras to see if and how wildlife utilizes human-made structures. The hope is to collect data and identify areas where wildlife can safely move across roadways and other areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Trial

More Impeachment

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com