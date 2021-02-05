Cow found roaming through Johnston escaped trip to slaughterhouse

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An unusual visitor showed up in a Johnston neighborhood this week.

A large cow was spotted miles from the nearest farm and, it’s still out there.

Providence police say the cow was on its way from Connecticut to a slaughterhouse when it somehow escaped and is now on the loose.

In a video from a 12 News viewer, the cow was spotted on Merino Street. The viewer said it was heading up Cedar Street towards Killingly when police arrived.

12 News also received reports of the cow being in the area of Hartford Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday and on Manton Avenue in Providence.

An officer says a farmer is willing to take in the cow but first, they have to find it and the right people have to find it — a cow won’t exactly fit inside the back of a police cruiser.