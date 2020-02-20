Coventry Dave’s employee to compete for national title of ‘best bagger’

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A bagger at Dave’s Marketplace was recently named the best bagger in the state and will soon be competing for the national title.

Samantha Falkowski, 21, will represent Rhode Island in the annual nationwide “Best Bagger” competition.

Falkowski showed off her skills in a variety of statewide events before moving on to the national level.

She said the key to her successful bagging is simply experience and trying to do it as fast as you can to keep the customers happy.

She will travel to San Diego, along with the best baggers from every other state, to take part in the 2020 Best Bagger Competition on Feb. 24, competing for the championship and a $10,000 cash prize.

The first “Best Bagger” championship was held in 1987 in Dallas by the National Grocers Association to demonstrate “the skill involved in bagging groceries and the importance it plays in exceptional customer service.”

Contestants are judged on their speed, their ability to distribute weight between bags and their technique in filling the bags.

Falkowski said if she wins the championship she will use the money for school since she is studying to be a nurse. In addition to winning the state title, she has also obtained two scholarships from Dave’s.