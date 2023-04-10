CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Is Costco Wholesale coming to Rhode Island?

The members-only retailer is expected to open off of Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, though it’s unclear exactly where.

While he wouldn’t provide specifics, Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins told 12 News it is in the works.

In an interview on 12 News at 4 Monday, Hopkins said a contract has been signed.

“Let’s hope so,” he said when asked whether Costco was planning on moving in anytime soon.

Hopkins said Costco wouldn’t open until mid-2024 at the earliest.

“It will take at least a year to build it,” he explained, adding that the city also plans on easing traffic congestion along Sockanossett Cross Road before breaking ground on additional projects.

This would be the first Costco to open in Rhode Island. Right now, the closest stores are located in East Lyme, Connecticut, and Avon, Massachusetts.

Costco currently doesn’t list Cranston as a “coming soon” location online, though the list only includes new stores opening this year.

Rhode Island is one of four states that doesn’t have a Costco, with the others being Maine, West Virginia and Wyoming. Costco has roughly 585 stores nationwide.

Costco sells all sorts of items, including groceries, appliances, clothing, electronics, toys, hardware, sporting goods, housewares and furniture. The retailer itself boasts that it has “one of the largest and most exclusive product category selections to be found under a single roof.”

Hopkins said Carpionato Group will make an official announcement at some point. The real-estate development agency has repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.