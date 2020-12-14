Company to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many are bunkering down on their couches this holiday season due to the pandemic, but how would you like to get paid for doing just that? Add in a few holiday road trip movies for a perfect opportunity to make some easy money.
Empire Covers, a company that designs and sells weather protection covers for vehicles, is looking for someone to help them binge-watch and analyze some of the most classic road trip movies.
In return, they’ll reward the lucky participant with a $1,000 cash prize.
The participant will pick eight movies from the list below. They’ll also be asked to complete a digital worksheet and chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Dumb and Dumber
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Blues Brothers
- Almost Famous
- Thelma and Louise
- Cannonball Run
- Rain Man
- Midnight Run
- Zombieland
- Easy Rider
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Borat
- Green Book
- It Happened One Night
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. The application closes Tuesday, Dec. 15.
For more information and application details, click here.