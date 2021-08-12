Comfort K-9 to join East Providence Police Department

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another police force in Rhode Island is enlisting the services of a support dog.

The East Providence Police Department is set to welcome Marty, an 8-week-old English Labrador Retriever, into their ranks in about two weeks, according to a Facebook post.

Marty was donated by David and Peggi Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

His handler will be School Resource Officer Jay Rogers, who is currently assigned to Martin Middle School, the department said.

The department said they wanted to have a comfort dog for many reasons.

“They provide a soothing environment during investigations involving children and adults, reducing anxiety and helping to increase communication with victims and witnesses,” the Facebook post read.

“They provide comfort to those impacted by violence, tragedy or traumatic events,” it continued. “The social benefits observed in the school environment include greater self-esteem and more focused interaction with students and teachers. They have been known to lift classroom moods, provoke laughter and friendship and give a shoulder for kids to lean on.”

East Providence is the fifth Rhode Island police department to bring a comfort dog on board, joining Bristol, Pawtucket, Providence and Cranston.