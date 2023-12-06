CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland Police Department recently welcomed a new four-legged recruit.

Clipper, an 18-week-old Golden Retriever, was sworn in during Wednesday’s Cumberland Town Council meeting. He will serve as the department’s first-ever comfort dog.

His handler will be School Resource Officer David Ring, who’s currently assigned to the town’s two middle schools.

Clipper was donated to the department by HCC K-9 Dog Training owner Brian Rabb. He will be moving in with his new family over the next few days.

“I think the town, by and large, will greatly benefit from Clipper’s presence,” Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said. “Whether at community events, during school days or even walking around town buildings, the smile on the faces of those that see him, or give him a quick scratch behind the ears, will generate such positivity. His presence will surely be priceless.”

Clipper’s first day on the job will happen in the coming weeks.