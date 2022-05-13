PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dressed to the nines, nearly 50 Rhode Island teenagers living with chronic illnesses left their hospital rooms behind for a night to remember.

The Adolescent Leadership Council (TALC) hosted a prom at the Hotel Providence Friday night for the teens, who ranged in age from 13 to 18.

TALC Program Director Erin Scott tells 12 News the teens have been diagnosed with a variety of chronic medical conditions, including diabetes, Chron’s disease, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and cancer.

The star-studded event was made possible by a grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The organizers hope it will become a yearly tradition.

In the video above, hear from some of the attendees about the experience.