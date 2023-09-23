EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a new season on the way, communities around Rhode Island are getting ready to celebrate everything autumn has to offer.

Here’s a list of some upcoming local events celebrating fall, Halloween, and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Jack o’ Lantern Spectacular

It’s almost that time of year for one of Roger Williams Park Zoo’s most popular events.

The Jack o’ Lantern Spectacular is back starting Thursday, Sept. 28, and continues until Tuesday, Oct. 31. It will be open every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets must be bought online in advance and start at $21 for adults.

This year’s theme is Pumpkins Around the World, and officials say that means pumpkins will depict the sights from every corner of the globe.

Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair

The Harvest Fair put on by the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown is back for a 49th year.

All are invited to the sanctuary on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for hayrides, beer, kids games, and music.

Organizers are still looking for some extra volunteers to run the games, oversee the mud pit, and dress scarecrows. If you want to help out, you can fill out the volunteer application form online.

In exchange, volunteers will get to attend for free, receive a free T-shirt, and their choice of a game or raffle ticket worth $5.

11th Hour Racing is sponsoring the event this year after the sailing team won the Ocean Race by sailing around the world against international teams.

Check the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s website for more information.

Rootstock Fall Festival

Organized by local nonprofit Revive the Roots, this local festival is back for a third year with more music and art.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 6 p.m. at Mowry Commons in Smithfield (374 Farnum Pike).

The festival features eight local bands, 15 arts and crafts vendors, a tree stump carving demonstration, and food courtesy of JA Patty and Frog Bell Foods.

The event is free but a donation of $15 is encouraged.

More information is available on the nonprofit’s website.

Halloween Town at Fort Getty

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department is inviting everyone to participate in their Halloween Town Display Contest.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Fort Getty Park is set to become a Halloween Town, filled with displays at many of its RV sites for all to enjoy. Officials also said it’s a great spot to take your kids trick-or-treating.

There are a few things to know if you want to enter your own display:

You’re allowed to use your car trunk, trailer, or pop-up tent as part of the display and all sites will have electricity.

Keep the displays kid-friendly. Nothing gory or gruesome.

Any distributed items must be kid-friendly and individually wrapped. Nothing homemade.

There are prizes for winners in multiple categories.

To register for a site or learn more, visit the town’s website or call (401) 423-7266.

Cranston Fall Festival

City officials and the Cranston Police Department are teaming up with We Be Jammin’ Events and Ocean State Food Truck Festivals to celebrate the start of a new season.

The festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Irti Square in the Knightsville neighborhood, featuring local business vendors, food trucks, demonstrations, a beer garden, and activities for kids.

More information is available on the website for We Be Jammin Events.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 23, but was postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Newport Festival Latino

Conexión Latina Newport is holding its first-ever Hispanic heritage festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 6 p.m., rain or shine at the Great Friends Meetinghouse Lawn (21 Farewell St.).

The event will feature authentic cuisine, music, dancing, and activities for kids.

Organizers said if the weather doesn’t cooperate, they’ll just move inside.

For more information, email cln02840@gmail.com or call (401) 585-8165.

Providence Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Community Libraries of Providence is preparing to hold a Hispanic heritage celebration of its own.

It will take place outside the Mt. Pleasant Library on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be traditional music, performances, and food along with a few rounds of Lotería, a game similar to Bingo that originated in Mexico.

Visit the Community Libraries website for more information.