EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Still don’t know what to do this weekend? Here’s a list of six events to check out right here in Rhode Island.

Scituate Art Festival

The popular Scituate Art Festival is back for the 57th year with more local fine art, handmade crafts, food, and live music.

The event opens at 10 a.m. and runs Saturday through Monday on the Village Green near the intersection of Route 116 and Danielson Pike.

Despite a rainy forecast for Saturday, organizers said they’ll be open rain or shine. No pets are allowed, with the exception of service animals.

More information is available on the event’s website.

Woonsocket Autumnfest

Woonsocket will draw tens of thousands of people to town when its annual autumn festival returns for the 45th year.

The festivities kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. Monday.

It’ll feature a parade, games, rides, and dozens of food and art vendors at World War II Veterans Memorial Park. A fireworks show is also planned for Sunday at 9 p.m.

More information, along with FAQs, is available on the event’s website.

41st Governor’s Cup Game

For those who would rather watch sports, an intrastate football rivalry will be renewed for the 41st time this coming weekend.

The University of Rhode Island and Brown University will play in the annual Governor’s Cup at noon Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium.

Wakefield Oktoberfest

Downtown Wakefield will be the site of an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will feature German-style cocktails, hot apple cider, food, multiple stages of entertainment, and a kids zone.

Tickets start at $12.50 and kids under 12 are free.

More information is available on the event’s webpage.

Giant pumpkin weigh-off

Richmond is offering a look at some of the biggest pumpkins around as they get weighed in at Pasquale Farms on Kingstown Road.

The weigh-off is happening on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 8 p.m. and will also feature food trucks, hay rides, and shopping.

For more information, visit Pasqule Farm’s website or call them at (401) 515-7815.

Greenville Applefest

An autumn festival in Smithfield is back for its 18th year.

The Greenville Applefest will be held at Steere Orchard on Oct. 8–9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steere Orchard on Austin Avenue.

Everyone is invited to come pick their own apples straight from the trees, hop on the hayride, and enjoy music and food trucks.

More information is available on the orchard’s Facebook page.