Celebrate National Coffee Day with these freebies, deals

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling all coffee lovers! Today is your day.
Wednesday Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.
Here are a few coffee chains that want to celebrate the day with you:
- Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the “bake case” at store cafes.
- Cumberland Farms: All SmartPay Rewards members will receive a digital coupon for a free hot or iced coffee of any size.
- Dunkin’: DDPerks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
- Godiva: The store is offering 30% off coffee bags throughout the day. You can pop into one of their stores or take advantage of the offer online.
- Keurig: Get $3 off per box of K-Cup and Rivo pods, and coffee shots purchased with the code COFFEEDAY20.
- Krispy Kreme: Rewards members can pick up one free brewed coffee and donut of their choice with no purchase necessary. Non-members can also get one free brewed coffee with no required purchase.
- Marylou’s: Get a small or medium coffee, hot or iced, regular or gormet flavored coffee for $0.99.
- McDonald’s: If you take up the offer within the McDonald’s app then you’ll be able to grab yourself a Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99.
- Panera Bread: They are dedicating the holiday to parents and caregivers. When placing the order say you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all say.
- Starbucks: Anyone who brings a reusable cup, up to 20 ounces, can get it filled with Pike Place roast, the company’s signature medium roast, coffee for free.
- Wendy’s: At select restaurants, participating Wendy’s are giving free hot coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich through Nov. 4.
- 7-Eleven: If you’re a 7Rewards member, you can get a free cup of coffee.