EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wake up and smell the coffee.
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.
Here are a few coffee chains that want to celebrate the day with you:
- Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from B&N Cafés. It’s limited to one cup per transaction.
- Cumberland Farms: All SmartPay Rewards members will receive a digital coupon in their account for a free hot or iced coffee of any size.
- Dunkin’: DDPerks members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
- Keurig: Get 25% off every beverage order, 20% off pods orders of 5 boxes or more, and 15% off all pods, bags and cans.
- Krispy Kreme: Rewards members can pick up one free hot or iced coffee and donut of their choice with no purchase necessary. Non-members can also get one free hot or iced coffee with no required purchase.
- Marylou’s: Get a medium coffee, hot or iced, regular or gourmet flavored coffee for $0.99.
- McDonald’s: If you take up the offer within the McDonald’s app then you’ll be able to grab yourself a Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99.
- Panera Bread: New Unlimited Sip Club members can get their first two months free on Thursday, Sept. 29. Membership is $10.99 per month afterward. Existing members can receive $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies.
- Wendy’s: Get a free small coffee of your choice with any in-app purchase through Oct. 5. The offer is redeemable for one time only.
- 7-Eleven: If you’re a 7Rewards member, you can get a free cup of coffee with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores.