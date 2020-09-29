Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals and freebies

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Calling all coffee lovers! Today is your day.
Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and shops across Southern New England are letting customers get their caffeine fix with some sweet deals and freebies.
Here are a few coffee chains that want to celebrate the day with you:
- Barnes & Noble: Get a free Starbucks tall, hot, or iced coffee at café stores only. Only valid at participating locations and one purchase might be required.
- Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 to get a digital coupon for a free hot or iced Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size.
- Dunkin’: Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Plus, they are renaming the holiday “National Dunkin’ Day.”
- Godiva: Receive a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at Godiva café locations with any purchase. Plus, at Godiva boutiques and online, coffee bags are 30% off.
- Keurig: Save 20% off beverages with the code COFFEEDAY20 at Keurig.
- Krispy Kreme: Rewards members can pick up a free original glazed donut and one free brewed coffee with no purchase necessary.
- Marylou’s: Get a medium or iced regular coffee for half price.
- Panera Bread: They are expanding their Family Feast Meals to include breakfast. Plus, anyone who signs up for the MyPanera+Coffee subscription will receive free unlimited premium hot coffee, iced coffee, and hot tea for one month. After that, you’ll pay just $8.99/month.
- Speedway: Get a free 16-ounce coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s a limit of one per customer.
- Starbucks: Members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature on the Starbucks app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit.
- Wendy’s: At select restaurants, participating Wendy’s are giving free hot coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich through Nov. 4.
- 7-Eleven: With the 7Rewards app, some users have an offer to get any size coffee for $1. Offers are regional.