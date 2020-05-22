Breaking News
Catholic bishop takes tongue-in-cheek shot at Tom Brady

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Not even a Hail Mary is going to help Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl championship now that he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a Roman Catholic bishop.

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin in a tongue-in-cheek tweet Friday took a swipe at the former New England Patriots quarterback while praising Patriots owner Bob Kraft for raising more than $1 million for coronavirus relief by auctioning a Super Bowl ring.

Tobin theorized Brady bid on it because it’s the only way he’ll get another ring.

A couple people in their responses to Tobin, a Pittsburgh native, said Brady has a better chance at another ring than Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

