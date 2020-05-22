Catholic bishop takes tongue-in-cheek shot at Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Not even a Hail Mary is going to help Tom Brady win a seventh Super Bowl championship now that he’s with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a Roman Catholic bishop.

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin in a tongue-in-cheek tweet Friday took a swipe at the former New England Patriots quarterback while praising Patriots owner Bob Kraft for raising more than $1 million for coronavirus relief by auctioning a Super Bowl ring.

Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity. Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it's the only way he'll get another ring? — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) May 22, 2020

Tobin theorized Brady bid on it because it’s the only way he’ll get another ring.

A couple people in their responses to Tobin, a Pittsburgh native, said Brady has a better chance at another ring than Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.