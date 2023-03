PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A cat and her newborn kittens were rescued just hours before Tuesday’s Nor’easter moved in, according to Providence Animal Control.

The cat was reportedly found giving birth on the sidewalk. Providence Animal Control said the cries from the kittens alerted a neighbor, who placed them all in a basket and brought them to safety.

The mom and her kittens will soon be put up for adoption, according to Providence Animal Control.