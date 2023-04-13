SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A cat is back home with his owner after getting stuck in a sewer grate earlier this week.

The Swansea Animal Shelter said in a social media post that the cat was found on Harbor Road Tuesday.

Swansea police, the local highway department and animal control officers teamed up to transport the cat to Mass-RI Veterinary ER, where his head was removed from the grate.

The cat was then brought to the Swansea Animal Shelter where he was later reunited with his owner.

It’s unclear how the cat ended up getting stuck.