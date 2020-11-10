Cancer patient given escort to and from last treatment by local officers, firefighters

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A portion of I-95 was briefly shut down Monday as officers from across the state escorted a Warwick boy to and from his final cancer treatment.

The 9-year-old boy completed his last leukemia treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital Monday afternoon.

The Cranston Fire Department and officers from police departments all across the state picked him up at his house and gave him a procession down the highway to the hospital.

A 9 year old Warwick boy battling cancer gets a special Police escort to Hasbro Children’s Hospital this morning for his treatment. pic.twitter.com/WvCVQ7SvI9 — Chris Palmer🇺🇸 (@CJPFirePhotos) November 9, 2020

After his treatment, the group picked him up and brought him home in the same fashion.

This was all the brain child of David Neri, a Cranston firefighter, and his wife Rebekah, who’s a Cranston police officer.

Their son, Lorenzo, celebrated his final leukemia treatment back in April. They tell 12 News they hope to expand what they’re calling “Enzo’s Escort” to even more children in the future.

12 News Anchor Shannon Hegy will share the full story of Enzo’s Escort in an upcoming Small But Strong.