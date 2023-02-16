HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you have a cute rescue pet and a pair of bunny ears? If so, your rescue pet could be a star this Easter.

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year, and this year, Cadbury is looking for one special rescue pet to star in the ad.

Submissions are open through Feb. 23, and the ad is set to air in March.

You can upload a photo of your rescue pet wearing bunny ears and complete the entry form online.

Not only will your rescue pet become a star, but you’ll also receive a cash prize if your pet stars in the ad. The winner will receive $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 to go towards an animal shelter of their choice.

“We’re so excited to celebrate five years of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by bringing them back in a whole new way – by shining a spotlight on rescue pets across the nation,” said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team.

“Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day. To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley, or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year’s cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals,” Bogie continued.

The Cadbury brand is continuing its partnership with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help bring attention to animals in need of loving homes across the country.

The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.