Buttonwood Park Zoo’s red panda cub to venture outdoors this weekend

Don't Miss

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Anyone who visits the Buttonwood Park Zoo will soon be able to see the red panda cub that was born back in June.

Kodo is the first red panda to be born at the zoo and has been staying behind the scenes as veterinary and keeper staff.

The zoo has determined that she is now ready to navigate the outdoor habitat and will venture outside on Saturday, just in time for International Red Panda Day.

“The zoo is very excited to be able to share this amazing cub with our devoted guests and we expect that everyone who visits will become smitten with our adorable red panda family,” Buttonwood Park Zoo Director Keith Lovett said.

In August, the zoo asked for the public’s help in naming the panda cub and received 3,400 votes. Kodo is a Nepalese word for grain.

The zoo added that Kodo tires easily and will periodically head off exhibit for naps with her mother, Marie.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour