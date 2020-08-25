Buttonwood Park Zoo needs help naming its new baby red panda

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming their baby red panda.

The red panda was born back in June and zoo officials said it is the first of this endangered species to be born there.

The zoo said dozens of names were submitted for consideration and they have picked five for a public vote. The names include Tiago, Herman, Theo, Rudy and Kodo.

Anyone can participate by voting at the survey link or on the zoo’s website. Voting ends on Sept. 1.

The zoo said that the cub will join his parents in their habitat sometime this fall.