Buttonwood Park Zoo launches naming contest for baby sloth

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is asking for the public’s help choosing a name for the first Hoffman’s two-toed sloth to be born there in its 127-year history.

The New Bedford zoo welcomed the male baby sloth back in June.

The zoo initially asked for name suggestions back in October and received more than 500 responses.

Buttonwood was able to pare the list down to five names:

Arlo Herman (as in Melville) Lento (meaning “slow” in Spanish) Moby (in honor of New Bedford’s Whaling History) Ziggy

Buttonwood is asking the public to vote for whichever name is their favorite by texting SLOTHNAME to 41444 or voting online. Each vote costs $1, and the name with the most votes will win.

All of the proceeds from the naming contest will be put toward sloth care at the zoo and conservation efforts.

“Sloths are one of the most popular species at the zoo,” Buttonwood Park Zoo Director Keith Lovett said. “Bringing additional awareness of these unique, fascinating animals will help further educate our audience on the importance of conserving wildlife.”

The zoo said everyone who votes for a name will be entered to win a chance for a meet and greet with the baby sloth inside the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs building.