Burrillville teen hosts 10th annual lemonade stand; donates proceeds to town animal shelter

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The lemonade stand is a summer staple in many communities, many young entrepreneurs looking to make a few spending dollars.

This isn’t the case on Maureen Circle in the village of Mapleville, Rhode Island, at Ben’s Annual Lemonade Stand.

The money raised doesn’t go towards the latest video game or gadget, it goes to the Burrillville Animal Control Shelter.

The story started in 2010 when Ben and his parents picked up a lemonade stand at a yard sale for $5.

His goal; to sell lemonade and donate all his proceeds to the animal shelter.

According to Ben’s mother, Kristine St. Pierre, the first year yielded $75, thanks to family and friends.

Ben hopes that you can come and join him for a cup of 50¢ lemonade, homebaked goods, face painting, and a raffle.

Eyewitness News digital journalist Torry Gaucher will have more tonight on Eyewitness News & WPRI.com