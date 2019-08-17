Burrillville teen hosts 10th annual lemonade stand; donates $3,879 to town animal shelter

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The lemonade stand is a summer staple in many communities, many young entrepreneurs looking to make a few spending dollars.

This isn’t the case on Maureen Circle in the village of Mapleville, Rhode Island, at Ben’s Annual Lemonade Stand.

The money raised doesn’t go towards the latest video game or gadget, it goes to the Burrillville Animal Control Shelter.

According to Ben’s mother, Kristine St. Pierre, the first year yielded $75, thanks to family and friends.

As of 5-o-clock Saturday afternoon, Ben St. Pierre raised $3,879 at his 10th Annual Lemonade Fundraiser.

We are live at Ben's Annual Lemonade Stand in Burrillville. Ben has doing this for 10 years and donates every penny to a local animal shelter! Come say hi to Ben or stop by! Posted by WPRI 12 on Saturday, August 17, 2019

The story started in 2010 when Ben and his parents picked up a lemonade stand at a yard sale for $5.

“I am an animal lover,” said 13-year-old Ben St. Pierre of Burrillville.

His goal; to sell lemonade and donate all his proceeds to the animal shelter.

“They (the animal shelter) love that I do this because it’s very helpful,” said Ben.

While a cup of lemonade costs only 0.50¢, Ben tells Eyewitness News, people are being generous with donations.

“We have received a couple of $25 checks, a $50 check as well.”

But how much money would you pay for a cup of lemonade?

“There was a really generous family that stopped by earlier donated a $140,” he said. “It was really nice. It’s crazy how much people love that I do this.”

Smiling ear to ear is Ben’s mom, Kristine St. Pierre, as one could imagine she is very proud of her son.

“Ben is proud and he knows what an impact this (lemonade stand) makes,” said St. Pierre.

“He sees the community come together and I think it’s heartwarming!”

After mom counted $3,345 in donations from last years event.

Kristine St. Pierre thanks the Burrillville community for coming together for the cause.

Kerry Courtemanche, a Burrillville Animal Control Officer can’t thank Ben and his family enough for the support.

“All of the proceeds go towards veterinary care for the shelter pets,” said Courtemanche.

“Last year the funds brought in by Ben went to care for over 20-cats.”

Ben St. Pierre told Eyewitness News earlier in the day he would be happy if he exceeded his fundraising total from last year, even if it was by one dollar.

Ben went out with a bang and collected $3,879 for ‘Ben’s 10th Annual Lemonade Stand’.